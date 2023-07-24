A group of moderate Republicans is demanding a tax cut for residents of their largely blue states, snagging a House effort to extend an array of tax cuts adopted during the Trump administration and reopening simmering divides in the Republican Party over tax policy.

Forming what they call the SALT Caucus, the Republicans are working with a group of Democrats to achieve a single goal: Undoing a 2017 provision that capped the amount taxpayers can deduct from their federal income taxes for state and local taxes (abbreviated as SALT).