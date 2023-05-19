U.S. Sen. and former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly

U.S. Sen. and former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly (D-Arizona), third from left, speaks alongside NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, center, CSA President Lisa Campbell, third from right, and the crew of the Artemis II mission around the moon, NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, second left, Victor Glover, second right, Christina Hammock Koch, left, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, right, during a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, May 18, 2023. 

 Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

WASHINGTON — News conferences outside the Capitol don’t always attract a crowd of visitors and tourists — but most also do not feature astronauts in flight suits.

“Sometimes I think, you know, NASA is the Dolly Parton of … government agencies. Like everybody loves Dolly Parton,” Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat and former astronaut, said, flanked by the crew of Artemis II, the planned mission to return humans to the surface of the moon.