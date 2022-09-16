FILE PHOTO: Venezuelan migrants arrive at Martha’s Vineyard

FILE PHOTO: Venezuelan migrants stand outside St. Andrew's Church in Edgartown, Mass., on Wednesday

 RAY EWING/VINEYARD GAZETTE

Florida’s Republican governor on Friday defended his decision to fly dozens of migrants to the wealthy Massachusetts vacation island of Martha’s Vineyard from Texas, and said similar actions could follow as a political dispute over border security deepened in the run-up to elections in November.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed credit for a pair of chartered flights on Wednesday that carried around 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard as part of a broader Republican effort to shift responsibility for border crossers to Democratic leaders.