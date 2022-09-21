Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was sued for sending planeloads of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, with the migrants claiming they were duped into making the trip with vouchers for free fast food and promises of employment and housing.

About 50 migrants from Venezuela near shelters in Texas were targeted by people pretending to be “good Samaritans” offering humanitarian assistance, including $10 McDonald’s certificates, according to the proposed class-action complaint filed Tuesday in Boston federal court.