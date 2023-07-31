Devon Archer arrives for a deposition before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee at the O'Neill House Office Building in Washington

Devon Archer, a former Hunter Biden business associate, arrives for a deposition before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee at the O'Neill House Office Building in Washington, U.S., July 31, 2023.  

 KEVIN WURM/REUTERS

WASHINGTON  - A former associate of Hunter Biden appeared before a congressional panel on Monday for an interview that Republican lawmakers hope will shed light on unproven allegations against Democratic President Joe Biden and his family.

Devon Archer, who was subpoenaed by the House of Representatives Oversight Committee in June, appeared for an interview behind closed doors led by committee staff. Allies of former President Donald Trump are calling for an impeachment inquiry against Joe Biden.