Former New Hampshire State Republican Party Chair Jennifer Horn left the anti-Trump Lincoln Project last week, with the two parties citing different reasons for her exit.
In a statement, Horn said she resigned from the political action committee over "sickening" allegations against Lincoln Project co-founder John Weaver. The New York Times reported last week that Weaver sexually harassed several men.
"It is clear at this point my views about how the Lincoln Project's efforts are managed, and the best way to move the Lincoln Project forward into the future in the wake of these awful events, have diverged," Horn said in her statement.
The Lincoln Project also condemned Weaver in a statement last week: "We are disgusted and outraged that someone in a position of power and trust would use it for these means."
Horn, one of the group's co-founders, declined to speak further about the Lincoln Project with the Union Leader. She was formerly a regular contributor to the Union Leader's opinion pages. Her final column appeared in December.
In a statement Friday, the Lincoln Project said Horn had resigned after her requests for a $250,000 "signing bonus" and a consulting contract for $40,000 per month were rejected. The statement from the Lincoln Project said Horn earlier had requested a board seat, a TV show and a podcast affiliated with the group.
"These demands were unanimously rejected by the management committee and the board," the statement read. "We immediately accepted Jennifer Horn's resignation from the Lincoln Project."
According to Federal Election Commission records, the Lincoln Project reported more than $5.5 million in the bank as of Jan. 25.
Stephen Duprey, a former chair of the New Hampshire Republican Party who endorsed President Joe Biden in 2020, said he respected Horn's decision to leave over the allegations surrounding Weaver.
The Lincoln Project did good work during the election, Duprey said, and may have factored into Trump's loss.
Wayne MacDonald, a state representative who preceded Horn as chair of the state Republican party, said he had been skeptical of the Lincoln Project.
"It's more a collection of personal agendas designed around their individual anger and disappointments rather than anything constructive," MacDonald said. MacDonald said he had been frustrated with Horn's willingness to attack fellow Republicans when she was party chair and said he did not think she was relevant to state politics.
Tom Rath, a former Attorney General of New Hampshire and longtime Republican activist who opposed Trump, said the Lincoln Project was fortunate to have Horn during the 2020 election.
Rath said, "She gave them a very smart, articulate face, and I thought that was very important," as was her perspective as a former state party chair connected with local activists. Rath said he thought Horn kept the group grounded.
"A talented group got together for a shared goal," Rath said. "Then you defeat Trump. I don't know what page two looks like."
It is unclear how Horn's earnings compared to other members of the collective, some of whom own companies that produced and placed Lincoln Project ads. Horn did not have a stake in any such companies.
Federal Election Commission records show the Lincoln Project paid her just under $114,000 for her work between December 2019 and January 2021.
Rath said that in general, ad agencies earn a production fee on political ads and receive a percentage of the cost of placement. Large ad buys can be lucrative for the production companies.
In October, news website the Daily Beast reported that a pro-Trump political action committee highlighted how much money some Lincoln Project founders' companies were making from the group's advertisements.