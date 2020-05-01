Former U.S. Sen. Bob Smith endorsed retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc’s candidacy for the Senate this week.
In a Zoom call with supporters, Smith praised Bolduc’s military experience and his strong opposition to any gun regulations.
“This is pretty easy for me,” Smith said. “It should be pretty easy for ‘Live Free or Die’ New Hampshirites.”
Smith called Corky Messner, Bolduc’s opponent in the Republican Senate primary, an “interloper from Colorado.” Messner has owned a home in New Hampshire for more than a decade, but only established residency here for a couple years.
In a statement Friday, Smith said he thought Bolduc was the right choice for Republicans.
“The socialist wolf is on our doorstep, and the last thing we need are faux (Republicans) from the Rocky Mountains representing New Hampshire’s interests,” Smith said.
Smith also drew attention to Messner’s 2016 contribution to New York Sen. Chuck Schumer. Messner said in February he made the contribution on behalf of a business associate trying to establish a relationship with Schumer.
Messner’s campaign hit back Friday evening.
“I find it hypocritical that a guy who ran for Senate twice from his home in Florida, and who endorsed John Kerry over George W. Bush, is hurling attacks on behalf of a desperate campaign,” said Michael Biundo, senior advisor to the Messner campaign. “It says a lot about the state of the race.”
Smith moved to Florida after he lost the Republican primary for Senate in 2002 to John E. Sununu. He ran for Senate in Florida in 2004, and again in 2010. In 2014, he ran for Senate again in New Hampshire, but lost the Republican primary to former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown.
Smith was a New Hampshire co-chair of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s 2016 bid for president, serving alongside former state House speaker Bill O’Brien. O’Brien ended his own Senate candidacy in April after lackluster fundraising, and endorsed Messner.