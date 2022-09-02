WASHINGTON  - The two former top lawyers for the Trump White House appeared at federal court on Friday to testify before a grand jury probing events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, after they were subpoenaed earlier this year.

Pat Cipollone, the former White House counsel, and his attorney Michael Purpura arrived at the federal courthouse shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Friday, where they were greeted in the hallway by Thomas Windom, the lead prosecutor investigating a failed bid by former President Donald Trump's allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election by submitting alternative slates of fake electors to the U.S. National Archives. They proceeded to the third floor, where the grand jury meets each Friday, according to a Reuters witness.