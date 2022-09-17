GOP investigations

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as they walk to a news conference about the Biden agenda on Capitol Hill on Nov. 17, 2021.  

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has begun talks with top House Republicans on how to coordinate investigations across committees if the party is successful in taking over the House next year.

He has encouraged ranking Republicans on committees to send letters to agencies throughout the Biden administration, asking that they turn over or preserve documents, with more than 500 requests issued already.

GOP investigations

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), left, ranking Republican James Comer (Ky.) and Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) hold a House Oversight Committee hearing on June 22.  
GOP investigations

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) receive a briefing under the Eagle Pass International Bridge from Texas to Mexico during a tour of the border on April 25. 