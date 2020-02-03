CLAREMONT -- Democratic presidential hopeful Tulsi Gabbard will appear at a campaign forum Thursday morning in Claremont.
Gabbard, a congresswoman from Hawaii, will discuss the economy at the event, scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at the River Valley Community College. The event is open to the public, but people should register because of limited seating.
The Community College System of New Hampshire has sponsored a series of forums for presidential candidates in collaboration with the New Hampshire Union Leader and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses.
The Thursday event is the substitute for an event scheduled for Great Bay Community College last week in Portsmouth, which Gabbard postponed.