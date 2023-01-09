Representative Matt Gaetz

Representative Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, right, speaks with Representative Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6.  

 Al Drago/Bloomberg

Representative Matt Gaetz is emerging from last week's bitter speaker fight as the member of Congress everyone in Washington loves to hate.

While he pegged Kevin McCarthy as "the biggest alligator in the swamp" and the "masthead of the lobbying corps" whose bid for House speaker was an "exercise in vanity," Gaetz's fellow Republicans want the Florida lawmaker to know they think he's a "D-lister" and a "narcissist."