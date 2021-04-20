Gardner slams federal election reform bill

CONCORD -- New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner on Tuesday condemned a congressional proposal to adopt national ballot access requirements as an “unjustified federal intrusion.”
“I am deeply troubled and concerned about the direction some in Congress would take the states in terms of the conduct of elections,” Gardner said in testimony before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.
“Unjustified federal intrusion into the election process of the individual states will damage voter confidence, diminish the importance of Election Day itself and ultimately result in lower voter turnout.”
Gardner said a no-excuse absentee balloting provision in the federal bills (H.R.1 and S.R.1) would violate New Hampshire's constitution. Meanwhile, online voter registration and dilution of state voter ID laws would not boost voting here, he said.
“Just because you make voting easier does not raise the turnout automatically,” Gardner said.
He distributed charts showing that New Hampshire’s presidential turnout has been among the top five states by percentage for more than a quarter century.
Since Oregon went to all-mail voting in 1996, New Hampshire’s turnout in all seven presidential elections has been higher, Gardner said.
When Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., asked him whether he considered the bill a power grab, Gardner said, “Yes.”
Threat to primary status
Gardner warned that the bill could threaten New Hampshire’s treasured spot at the head of the presidential primary schedule every four years.
“I have made the statement it could put the New Hampshire primary in a perilous position, and I stand by that statement,” Gardner said.
As a Democrat and the nation’s longest-serving state election official, Gardner was the chief counterpoint witness to liberal speakers who launched an all-out assault against a state election law signed last month in Georgia, the scene of two close U.S. Senate runoff elections a month after the nation voted.
At the hearing, titled “Jim Crow 2021,” proponents said passage of the federal reform was essential to block 361 bills restricting ballot access that have been offered in 46 states since Donald Trump lost his reelection bid last November to Democrat Joe Biden.
“This is a full-fledged assault on voting rights unlike anything we have seen since the era of Jim Crow,” said Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., who won his runoff race to become the first Black elected to the Senate from his home state.
The Republican Georgia Legislature responded to the record turnout in that special runoff election “not with celebration, but retaliation,” Warnock said.
“Instead they got busy changing the rules as if democracy belongs to them and not to the people,” Warnock said.
Stacey Abrams, the 2018 Democratic nominee for governor and founder of Fair Fight Action, said the Georgia election law changes were intended to depress turnout among people of color.
“I believe there is racial animus that produced those bills,” Abrams said.
Later she said, “No one is entitled to win, but we are all entitled to participation.”
U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, said southern Democrats were behind the Jim Crow laws that kept Blacks from voting a century ago.
Owens said national Democrats are engaging in the “soft bigotry of low expectations” by appealing to minority voters with these changes.
“Any comparison between this (Georgia) law and Jim Crow is absolutely outrageous,” said Owens, a former pro football player and one of two Black Republicans in Congress.
“This is the type of fear-mongering I expected in the 1960s, not today.”
NH Dems back bill
Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the ranking Republican on the committee, objected to the hearing's title.
“I am a fan of history. I try to learn from it. I don’t use it to insult my opponent,” Grassley said.
Georgia House Speaker Pro Tem Jan Jones said the state's election reform laws "are making it easier to vote and harder to cheat.”
Jones said Biden contributed to Major League Baseball's decision to move its All-Star Game out of Atlanta by condemning Georgia lawmakers for the state's election reform.
The U.S. House passed its version in February with the backing of New Hampshire Democrats Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster.
New Hampshire's Democratic Sens. Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen said they support the measure.
Along with the federal election law mandates, the bill includes campaign finance reform, which would match by 6-to-1 all low-donor checks given to federal candidates and would prevent members of Congress from serving on corporate boards.
Four members of the Senate committee previously ran for president, and two others, Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, haven't ruled out White House runs in 2024.
Before the hearing, New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley said he was “deeply disappointed” at Gardner's participation.
“New Hampshire has a long, long history for standing up for voting rights and improving the process for more people to participate in our democracy,” Buckley said.
While the federal law would outlaw unreported or so-called “dark money” in campaigns, Buckley said Democrats will continue to accept it as long as it’s legal.
“We are not going to unilaterally disarm and allow the corrupt Republican Party to walk in and take over all levels of government,” Buckley said.