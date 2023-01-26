U.S. House Republicans hold conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

U.S. Representative George Santos (R-NY) departs after a Republican conference meeting on Capitol in Washington Jan. 10, 2023. 

 JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

There may never have been a member of the U.S. House who achieved so much notoriety in so little time as George Santos.

The embattled New York Republican's florid fabrications about his family, education and business experience have made him an object of curiosity and fascination in popular culture and at the U.S. Capitol.