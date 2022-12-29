FILE PHOTO: U.S. Representative-elect George Santos appears in an undated still image from a political campaign video

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Representative-elect George Santos, a New York Republican who acknowledged lying about his education and employment history while running for Congress, appears in an undated still image from a political campaign video in New York, U.S.

 GEORGE SANTOS CAMPAIGN/VIA REUTERS

When George Santos mentioned his family during his congressional campaign, the New York Republican often reflected on the work ethic and strength of his mother, Fatima Devolder, and how she survived the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, where she was working that day.

But as the representative-elect has come under increasing pressure to explain himself after it was revealed that he lied about his business experience, education and family ancestry, Santos is now facing questions about what appear to be conflicting accounts of his mother's death.