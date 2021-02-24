As Congress considers raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour -- a measure that might be included in President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill -- the head of a Gilsum-based health products company testified in favor of paying workers more.
Rebecca Hamilton, co-CEO of the W.S. Badger Company, spoke in favor of the higher minimum via video conferencing Wednesday before the House Small Business Committee. She said high wages have been the key to success at the 90-employee company her father started.
The Small Business Committee is considering the Raise the Wage Act of 2021, a proposal by Sen. Bernie Sanders that would incrementally raise the federal minimum wage to $15 by 2025.
Badger starts employees at $15, Hamilton said, which helps the company attract and retain workers.
“Fair pay has helped our business succeed and grow,” Hamilton said.
The Business and Industry Association, New Hampshire's statewide chamber of commerce, is focused on lobbying against two measures to increase the minimum wage in New Hampshire, said Jim Roche, the group's president. Currently two bills in the State House would increase the minimum wage, one to $15 an hour and the other to $22.50.
Roche said increasing the minimum wage would be bad for New Hampshire businesses, most of which pay more than the current $7.25 an hour.
“We don’t support an increase in the minimum wage for two reasons: first, most BIA members already pay well above the minimum wage; second, increasing the minimum wage in New Hampshire puts upward pressure on the entire wage scale,” he said.
Nancy Kyle, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Retail Association, declined to comment on the federal wage push but said association members oppose the proposed minimum wage hikes in New Hampshire.
W.S. Badger was started in the 1990s when Hamilton’s father, Bill Whyte, created a balm to heal his cracked hands. The company makes more than 100 products.
Hamilton said low wages hold companies and the region back. The typical minimum-wage job in New Hampshire does not cover rent, medical, utilities or food expenses, she said.
While many businesses in New Hampshire scramble to find workers, she said Badger has not had that problem.
Hamilton was one of two business leaders to testify before the committee on Wednesday. John Puckett, co-CEO of Punch Pizza in St. Paul, Minn., said his company’s 11 restaurants start wages at $13 an hour, and the average Punch Pizza hourly employee takes home more than $20 an hour when tips are added. He said the wages have led to the company’s success.
“Our secret ingredient is our people,” Puckett said.
Rachel Greszler, a research fellow with conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation, testified against raising the federal minimum wage, saying businesses would be forced to cut the number of employees and many employees would be hurt when wages go up by losing out on government benefits tied to low pay.
U.S. senators on Wednesday were eyeing potentially significant cuts to Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill as they awaited a ruling on whether the measure can include raising the federal minimum wage.
The Senate parliamentarian was expected to decide soon whether the minimum wage increase is allowable under a rule allowing a simple majority of the 100-member Senate to approve the sweeping relief measure, instead of the chamber's typical 60-vote requirement.
The House of Representatives on Friday could pass the measure, which supporters say will help tackle the heavy human and economic toll from COVID-19. More than half a million Americans have died and millions more have been thrown out of work during the pandemic.
The Senate is likely to follow up in early March.