Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, arrives at a courthouse to face a special grand jury regarding a probe into the 2020 election in Atlanta on Wednesday in a still image from video. 

 JOHN DAVID MERCER/USA TODAY NETWORK

ATLANTA -- Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's onetime personal lawyer, testified before a special grand jury in Atlanta on Wednesday in a Georgia criminal probe examining attempts by the former U.S. president and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results.

Giuliani, who helped lead Trump's election challenges, spent more than six hours in the Fulton County courthouse after a judge ordered him to comply with a subpoena. His lawyers, who declined to comment on his testimony, said he would refuse to answer questions that violate attorney-client privilege.