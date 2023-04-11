House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at a bill-signing ceremony in March. GOP leaders are looking at proposals to require recipients of some federal aid to work.  

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

WASHINGTON - House Republicans are eyeing new work requirements for millions of low-income Americans who receive health insurance, money to buy food and other financial aid from the federal government, reprising the party's historic crusade against welfare as some lawmakers seek new ways to slash spending.

In recent weeks, the GOP has focused its attention on two anti-poverty programs: Medicaid, which enrolls the poorest families in health insurance, and food stamps, which provide grocery benefits to those in need. Top lawmakers including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) have publicly endorsed rules that could force some enrollees to find a job and work longer hours - or risk losing the government's help entirely.