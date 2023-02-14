Drag Queen Story Hour

Parents with their children walk past supporters of the Drag Queen Story Hour in Maryland in July.  

 Robb Hill/Washington Post

Early in the 2023 legislative session, at least 26 bills have been introduced in 14 states by Republican legislators taking aim at drag events - an abrupt movement that has emerged this year amid a wider conservative backlash to expanded LGBTQ rights.

There's no recent precedent for the bills, which seek to ban children from drag performances, block the shows from public venues or force locales that host drag events to register as "adult-oriented businesses," according to LGBTQ advocacy groups. A Washington Post analysis of state legislation dating to 2015 shows the first bill in that period seeking broad restrictions on drag shows was pre-filed in November for this year's legislative session.