House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), right, in his office with former House speaker Newt Gingrich on Sept. 22. 

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

Republicans plan to push to extend key parts of President Donald Trump's tax cuts if they take control of Congress in this fall's elections, aiming to force President Biden to codify trillions of dollars worth of lower taxes touted by his predecessor.

With Democrats likely to lose control of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate, Republicans are preparing to advance legislation that would make permanent the GOP's 2017 changes to the tax rates paid by individuals. Republican officials will also push for scrapping some of the law's specific tax increases on corporations that were designed to offset the cost of their enormous overall cut to the corporate tax rate.