From the moment President Biden's Afghanistan pullout began to go wrong - chaos at Kabul's airport, 13 U.S. service members killed by a suicide bombing, Afghans falling to their deaths from departing planes - the White House braced for withering congressional inquiries.

But it never had to face one from an empowered opposition - until now. While much attention is focused on Republicans' plans to investigate Biden's son Hunter, some White House and other administration officials privately say an Afghanistan probe could prove more emotionally difficult and politically damaging.