FILE PHOTO: House Democrats attend caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington

House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) speaks to reporters following a House Democratic Caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington on Nov. 2, 2021. Jeffries is favorite to become the next leader of the House Democrats after Speaker Nancy Pelosi stepped down Thursday.

 REUTERS

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to step down from her leadership role after her fellow Democrats lost their majority in last week’s midterm elections positions Hakeem Jeffries — a liberal congressman from New York — as a likely top contender to lead the party for the next two years.

Jeffries, 52, would be the first Black House Democratic leader, representing both the party’s diverse voter base and bringing a new generation of leadership. Pelosi, the first woman to hold the job of speaker, is 82, and two other members of the party’s leadership are in their 80s. House Democrats are scheduled to vote on their leaders on Nov. 30.