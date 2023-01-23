Hassan hosts vets roundtable over new Buddy Check law
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., hosted a virtual roundtable with leaders of veteran service organizations to discuss a bipartisan law she authored that requires there be a Buddy Check Week every year to conduct wellness checks on all veterans.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Leaders of several veteran organizations predicted a new federal law Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., authored to require a Buddy Check Week every year would be a lifesaver for soldiers dealing with mental health problems.

Hassan hosted a roundtable via Zoom Monday to discuss how stakeholders can take advantage of this new mandate, modeled after the American Legion’s own “Buddy Check Week of National Calling.”