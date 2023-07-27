Hassan seeks to make permanent whistleblower rewards
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., is sponsoring a bipartisan bill to make permanent whistleblower rewards that root out corruption and waste in commodity trading. The program has netted $400 million in fines againnst wrongdoers since President Biden signed a law Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Hassan wrote to extend the program two years ago.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

In 2021, President Biden signed into law a bill that Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Hassan had co-wrote to extend these rewards for two years.