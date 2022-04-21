During a hearing at Saint Anselm College Thursday, Sen. Maggie Hassan and Rep. Chris Pappas underlined their opposition to proposals from the VA to close outpatient clinics and maintain a program for family caregivers.
The field hearing brought together regional and local Veterans Affairs leaders and New Hampshire veterans advocates to discuss the VA's work. Much of the discussion focused on how to provide better care to veterans in the Granite State.
In a report released in March, the VA proposed sweeping closures and consolidations hitting almost 200 smaller clinics around the country, following a study of veterans' future health care needs.
The review came as part of the 2018 VA MISSION Act, signed into law in 2018. The law directed the VA to review its facilities and future needs, and make recommendations to a commission charged with reviewing the VA's assets and infrastructure.
In the report, the VA said the proposals were meant to improve quality of care, and noted some of its buildings are a century old and are no longer really working as modern health care facilities. The VA expects the number of veterans in New Hampshire and Vermont to drop over the next 10 years, even as aging veterans will need more health care.
Across the country, the VA commission recommended closing 172 of its 800 outpatient clinics, consolidating, expanding and modernizing services in the clinics that remain.
In New Hampshire, the report suggests closing clinics in Somersworth and Portsmouth, while expanding a Dover clinic; closing a Brattleboro, Vt., clinic and sending patients to Keene; and closing clinics in Littleton, Conway and Newport.
The proposal also suggested Vermont's White River Junction VA Medical Center end emergency services, instead sending veterans to local privately-run hospitals, and reducing urgent-care hours at the Bedford, Mass., facility, and adding a residential drug treatment program to the Manchester VA Medical Center.
The proposal also suggests more referrals to the "community care network" of hospitals and health care providers that can provide care to veterans, and bill the VA.
At the hearing Hassan asked if private-sector care could substitute for care at the VA.
“Pushing veterans out into the community might sound like a good idea," said Paul Lloyd, Chairman of the New Hampshire State Veterans Advisory Committee and State Adjutant of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, but for rural veterans who need specialized care, that could mean traveling to Boston or Albany, N.Y.
“That’s not an ideal situation at all," Lloyd said.
Getting care at a VA facility can also mean providers who have a better sense of the challenges facing those who have served in the military.
Ryan Lilly, Director of Veterans Integrated Service Network 1 in the VA New England Healthcare System, said he thought that understanding often resulted in better care.
“This is founded in 20 years of experience of seeing veterans and seeing outcome data," Lilly said. “Any number of studies have shown VA health care is comparable to or better than the private sector."
And VA facilities can help foster community between veterans, Lilly said, which is key to mental health.
“A vitally important part of their recovery is to be around other veterans," Lilly said.
The proposals have drawn widespread criticism.
Members of Congress, including New Hampshire's members, have signed letters against the changes, which they worry could mean less-convenient service for veterans. On Wednesday, during the hearing, VA staff and veterans in New York City rallied against the proposed closure of two facilities in the city.
But the proposals are not final. The VA Assets and Infrastructure Review commission will hold public hearings about the proposals this year, and submit recommendations next year.
Support for caregivers
Hassan and Pappas also voiced support for a program that provides financial assistance, training and counseling to family members who work as caregivers for veterans at home, with VA Medical Center Manchester Director Kevin Forrest noting that the program helped keep veterans out of long-term care, which often resulted in better outcomes and lower costs.
Guidelines for eligibility for the program were revised under the Trump administration, which resulted in an abrupt end to benefits for disabled veterans and their families. Almost 90% of applicants were denied, according to Sen. Hassan's office. Hassan and legislators from both parties pushed the Biden administration to reevaluate the program. The VA is reviewing the revised guidelines, and formerly-eligible families are on hold, waiting to see what will be decided.
"We're in sort of a limbo," said Eric McNail, a Littleton veteran whose wife, Jennifer McNail, works as his caregiver.
Eric McNail's injuries from the Iraq war in 2003 left him with disabilities that require around-the-clock care, but don't fall into the neat boxes of the VA's revised guidelines.
"We know they only have so much money and it has to go around," Jennifer McNail said, but it was a shock to be told for more than a decade that Eric needed 40 hours of care every week, to be told that he needed none -- when his health had not improved.
She said a lot of veterans of the post-9/11 era will be in the same boat, with mental and cognitive injuries and disabilities, related to post-traumatic stress.
Eric McNail is glad the VA is reviewing the program, but said he worries what will happen when the spotlight goes away.