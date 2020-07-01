In a letter to Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Sen. Maggie Hassan pressed for HUD to help landlords and tenants resolve disputes through discussion, rather than eviction.
"HUD should work to facilitate eviction prevention activities, including tenant-landlord mediations," Hassan wrote. The senator introduced a bill in 2019 that would create a program within HUD to mediate disputes between tenants and landlords, with the aim of preventing evictions.
Hassan asked Carson what HUD is doing to make sure tenants know what federal laws protect them, if HUD is planning anything to encourage tenants and landlords to come to agreements— particularly over back rent — and what HUD is doing to make sure tenants are prepared to talk about rent repayment with landlords.
"Across the country, many individuals and families – especially those who have lost their jobs or had their pay cut during this crisis – are struggling to pay their rent," Hassan wrote. "As state and local moratoriums on evictions are lifted in the days and weeks ahead, including today in my state of New Hampshire, it is more essential than ever that the Department continue to work with renters to ensure that they can maintain safe and stable rental housing."
Hassan said the CARES Act federal stimulus package had helped New Hampshire renters, including with $35 million in rental assistance. But she said renters will need more help.
"It is imperative that HUD ensure that all renters have access to the latest information about their rights under the federal protections passed by the CARES Act," Hassan wrote.
Hassan said she worries that renters will have trouble making back payments once eviction moratoriums are over, and with unemployment still high, more people could struggle to make rent in the months to come.
Hassan said between 10% and 20% of New Hampshire renters have missed payments, and a U.S. Census Bureau survey in May estimated that 21% of all renters worried they could not make the next month's rent in time.