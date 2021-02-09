Amid New Hampshire’s Supreme Court challenge to Massachusetts taxing remote workers, one of the Granite State’s senators is pushing for legislation to stop states from making non-residents pay them income tax during the pandemic.
In a letter Wednesday, Sen. Maggie Hassan pushed Senate leaders Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to change an amendment to a new COVID-19 relief bill.
Hassan wants to limit states’ ability to levy income taxes on people who have been working remotely in another state, or on people who temporarily worked in other states.
For example, Hassan wants to limit the authority of Massachusetts to tax New Hampshire workers employed by Massachusetts firms but who are working remotely in New Hampshire.
New Hampshire is suing Massachusetts to block the taxes. In Supreme Court filings, Massachusetts is arguing that it is maintaining the pre-pandemic status quo. New Hampshire is arguing that having no income tax is an “essential element of its sovereign identity,” and that it does not make sense for Massachusetts to tax work that happens outside its borders.
The amendment Hassan wants to see become part of the next COVID-19 relief bill was authored by Sen John Thune (R-S.D.), based on the Remote and Mobile Worker Relief Act he sponsored with Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio). Like New Hampshire, South Dakota does not have a state income tax.
When Thune introduced the amendment last week, a statement from his office offered the example of health care workers who traveled to other states in the early months of the pandemic and could face income taxes for their time working in places like New York.
“This situation is even worse for residents of states like my home state of South Dakota that don’t have a state income tax against which a credit can be claimed,” Thune said in a Feb. 4 statement.
But last week, when the Senate voted on several proposed amendments to the next COVID-19 relief bill, the amendment was “watered down,” Hassan’s office said.
Hassan is pushing for Thune’s original amendment to be included in the final relief bill.
As originally filed, this amendment deals with “limiting the authority of States or other taxing jurisdictions to tax certain income of employees for employment duties performed in other States or taxing jurisdictions.”
In the amendment passed last week, the word “limiting” was eliminated, leaving the more ambiguous “relating to the authority of States of other taxing jurisdictions.”
In the letter to Senate leaders, Hassan ask that “limiting” be reinstated in the final bill.
“I write to express my strong support for the bipartisan proposal to limit the authority of states to tax the income of employees who are working remotely in other states during the COVID-19 crisis, and I urge you to include this proposal in the next legislative response package passed by Congress,” Hassan wrote.