Sen. Maggie Hassan voiced support Thursday evening for carving out an exception to the Senate filibuster that would let the U.S. Senate pass voting legislation with a simple majority.
"We must change the rules, to allow a simple majority of this body as our founders intended, to pass laws that will protect the right to vote and protect American democracy," Hassan said Thursday evening in a speech on the Senate floor.
Hassan had previously expressed openness to limited changes to the filibuster, the Senate rule that requires 60 votes to pass most legislation, but late Thursday said she would support a limited elimination of the filibuster only for voting-rights legislation.
In her speech, Hassan said she was alarmed by laws and proposals in other states that give politically-appointed election officials the power to override election results. Such laws, she said, make voting a sham.
"We must pass legislation to prevent partisan politicians from rejecting the will of the people and overturning election results," Hassan said. "And because that effort here in Congress is being blocked by a minority which is abusing its power, I believe the time has come to change the Senate rules to allow a straight up-or-down majority vote on this fundamental issue of democracy."
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has also said she is open to reforms to the filibuster, but has not said she supports eliminating it, or making any carve-outs as Hassan suggested Thursday.