PGA chief operating officer Ron Price, left, arrives with Jimmy Duane, PGA tour board member, before a Senate hearing Tuesday on the agreement between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.  

 Bill O'Leary/Washington Post

Say what you will about the PGA Tour's partnership with LIV Golf, the Saudi-backed league. Or debate Congress's authority to question the arrangement that is upending the golf world.

Regardless, Congress's deliberations about the matter on Tuesday were a resounding affirmation of the effectiveness of sportswashing.