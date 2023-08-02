US-NEWS-TRUMP-ELECTION-PROBE-CO-CONSPIRATORS-GET

Rudy Giuliani, former lawyer to Donald Trump, is displayed on a screen during the fourth hearing in the Jan. 6 investigation in the Cannon House Office Building on June 21, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

 Al Drago/Pool/Getty Images/TNS

The 45-page indictment against Donald Trump announced on Tuesday refers to six unindicted “co-conspirators” that prosecutors allege assisted the former president in “criminal efforts to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election and retain power.”

The individuals aren’t named. But the indictment gives enough detail about their actions — often quoting them directly — to identify five of the six based on publicly available information, particularly the final report of the congressional committee that investigated the 2020 election. A person familiar with the investigation also confirmed those identities.