MCCARTHY-ALTERNATIVES

From left, GOP Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio) and Steve Scalise (La.), and Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), right, gather with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) ahead of an event Sept. 23 in Monongahela, Pa.  

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

The House might or might not elect a speaker Tuesday, and if it does, that speaker might or might not wind up being Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

The California Republican was in line for the post after his party won the House majority in November. But the narrowness of that majority has jeopardized McCarthy's status as presumptive speaker eight years after he first lost out on the job.