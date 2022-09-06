Hillary Clinton greets a crowd

Hillary Clinton greets a crowd at the official launch of her presidential campaign at a rally in New York on June 13, 2015. 

 Melina Mara/Washington Post

About a month after first lady Hillary Clinton returned from a whirlwind state trip through Latin America, a bit of chaos hit the White House.

"All of a sudden, the White House gets alerted to these billboards that show me sitting down with, I thought, my legs together, but the way it's shot, it's sort of suggestive," Clinton told CBS Evening News of the 1995 trip.