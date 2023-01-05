WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives adjourned Thursday evening without electing a speaker after California Rep. Kevin McCarthy came up short for the 11th time in three days.
Republican infighting over the speakership has brought the House to a standstill, even as warnings mounted over the increasing consequences of not having a functioning lower chamber of Congress.
“We’re still stuck at the starting block,” John James, R-Mich., said Thursday morning as he renominated McCarthy and pleaded with his colleagues to unite. “The American people have told us by putting a Republican majority here that they want Republicans to lead and they want a government that works and doesn’t embarrass them — and we are failing on both missions. That must change today.”
Signs of a deal began to emerge late Thursday after holdouts appeared to be swayed by the latest offer McCarthy made to them roughly 24 hours earlier. After hours of negotiations on the floor that led to four repeated failed votes for McCarthy, the impasse seemed to lessen, but not in time to change the results of the 11th round of voting.
According to three sources familiar with the deal, several holdouts were on the verge of agreeing to it and would vote in favor for McCarthy, though when that might happen remained unclear. The expectation is that though McCarthy may not get all the votes necessary to become speaker, it will show considerable momentum for him.
After “phase one” is completed, “phase two” will begin, as both conservative Republicans and moderates aggressively apply pressure to the holdouts that remain until they can find a pathway for only four to vote against McCarthy — the threshold he needs to get 218 necessary to become speaker.
Through five rounds of voting Thursday — as with the six ballots that took place earlier in the week — McCarthy again failed to gain enough votes to become speaker. The ninth failed vote meant the 118th Congress would surpass the number of votes held a century ago — the last time such a stalemate over the speakership occurred — when it took the House nine ballots to elect a speaker in 1923.
The stalemate continued despite McCarthy making fresh concessions during late-hour negotiations Wednesday to the 20 GOP lawmakers opposing him, according to four people familiar with the talks who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.
In a major allowance to the hard-right Republicans, McCarthy offered to lower from five to one the number of members required to sponsor a resolution to force a vote on ousting the speaker — a change that the California Republican had previously said he would not accept.
McCarthy also expressed a willingness to place more members of the staunchly conservative House Freedom Caucus on the Rules Committee, which debates legislation before it is moved to the floor. And he relented on allowing floor votes to institute term limits on members and to enact specific border policy legislation.
The proposed rule changes represented a stunning reversal that, if adopted, would weaken the position of speaker and ensure a tenuous hold on the job.
However, negotiations were still ongoing as the 10th ballot got underway, and it quickly became apparent that whatever headway had been made Wednesday night and Thursday morning was still being debated.
On the seventh through the 11th ballots, the same 20 GOP lawmakers who had opposed McCarthy all week voted against him once more — mostly uniting behind Byron Donalds, R-Fla., in opposition. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who has vowed never to support McCarthy, on Thursday proffered the name of former president Donald Trump when it came time to cast his vote for speaker.
On the eighth ballot, Lauren Boebert,R-Colo., another “Never Kevin” hard-liner, voted for Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern, R-Okla., who appeared to be caught off guard and laughed at the surprise nomination.
“We aren’t gaining any momentum with Donalds,” Boebert said afterward. “We need a true consensus candidate that can unite the Republican Party. I believe that Kevin Hern is that man to do it. He’s the chairman of the largest caucus in our Republican conference and he was unanimously elected. He’s a businessman and a leader, a principled man. And that’s important.”
Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., voted “present” four times Thursday, continuing to signal to her colleagues that they needed to reach a consensus before she resumed voting for McCarthy.
Throughout the day, McCarthy recognized that the impasse would continue “until an agreement comes.”