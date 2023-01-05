U.S. representatives gather for a third day to try to elect a new Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

Incoming Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) stands among his Democratic colleagues on the floor of the House of Representatives after an 11th round of voting once again failed to elect a new Speaker of the House on Thursday.

 EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives adjourned Thursday evening without electing a speaker after California Rep. Kevin McCarthy came up short for the 11th time in three days.

Republican infighting over the speakership has brought the House to a standstill, even as warnings mounted over the increasing consequences of not having a functioning lower chamber of Congress.