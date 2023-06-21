FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Committee investigating the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol holds first hearing in Washington

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) speaks during the opening hearing of the House (Select) Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. 

 REUTERS/Jim Bourg/Pool/File Photo

WASHINGTON -- The House of Representatives approved a Republican effort on Wednesday to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, a rare move intended to punish the Democrat for his leading role in investigating the conduct of Donald Trump when he was president.

The measure's sponsor, far-right Republican Representative Anna Paulina Luna, argued that a congressional investigation that Schiff led into potential ties between Trump's 2016 campaign and the Russian government was politically motivated and that the representative had falsely led Americans into believing there was collusion between the two entities.