WASHINGTON -- The House of Representatives on Thursday debated proposed amendments to its version of the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, an annual bill setting policy for the Pentagon, including measures that could change the military's policy on hot-button issues like abortion rights.

The Republican-led House Rules Committee paved the way overnight for the chamber to vote on the amendments, angering Democrats who accused the majority party's far-right wing of injecting "culture wars" issues into the must-pass bill.