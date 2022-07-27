Marty Daniel, CEO of Daniel Defense, LLC, testifies remotely during a U.S. House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing examining the practices and profits of gun manufacturers, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 27, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
WASHINGTON — Democrats on a House committee pressed the top executives of two U.S. gunmakers on Wednesday about their marketing of assault-style rifles that have been used in recent mass shootings, while the executives defended their businesses.
The chief executives of Sturm, Ruger & Co. Inc and Daniel Defense LLC testified at a hearing of the House of Representatives’ Oversight Committee after recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y.
The shootings just 10 days apart in May at a Uvalde elementary school and a Buffalo supermarket — as well as a Fourth of July rampage at a parade in Highland Park, Illinois — claimed 38 lives in all, stirring a decades-long debate over gun rights.
“The gun industry has flooded our neighborhoods, our schools, even our churches and synagogues, and gotten rich doing it,” Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat, said in her opening statement.
A report released by the committee showed that five major gun manufacturers have generated over $1 billion in revenue from the sale of assault-style rifles in the past decade.
Marty Daniel, CEO of Daniel Defense, and Christopher Killoy, president and CEO of Sturm, Ruger & Co, defended the firearms industry. An assault-style rifle made by Daniel Defense was one of the weapons used in the Uvalde shooting.
Killoy told committee members, “A firearm, any firearm, can be used for good or evil. The difference is in the intent of the individual possessing it.”
Democratic committee members pressed Daniel and Killoy on their companies’ marketing strategies, which often feature imagery suggesting the weapons sold to civilians are comparable to those used by the U.S. military.
“We shouldn’t be surprised when young men purchase these weapons to be more like soldiers, and we shouldn’t be surprised when they try to act like them too,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib said.
Republicans argued the hearings should focus on whether Democrats were responsible for increased levels of violent crime in the United States.
Mark Smith, president and CEO of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., had been invited and had initially committed to attend but then changed his mind, committee Chairwoman Maloney said.
Maloney said she intends to subpoena Smith and other executives at the company.
Smith & Wesson did not respond to attempts to obtain comment.