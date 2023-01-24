The U.S. Capitol is seen through the roof of the House Visitors Center in Washington

The U.S. Capitol is seen through the roof of the House Visitors Center in Washington, U.S., January 23, 2023.  

WASHINGTON - House Republicans have started to weigh a series of legislative proposals targeting Social Security, Medicare and other entitlement programs, part of a broader campaign to slash federal spending that could force the new majority to grapple with some of the most difficult and delicate issues in American politics.

Only weeks after taking control of the chamber, GOP lawmakers under new Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) have rallied around firm pledges for austerity, insisting their efforts can improve the nation's fiscal health. They have signaled they are willing to leverage the fight over the debt ceiling - and the threat of a fiscal doomsday - to seek major policy concessions from the Biden administration.