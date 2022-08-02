WASHINGTON - The House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed the firearms manufacturer Smith & Wesson for key documents related to the company's sale and marketing of AR-15-style firearms after it failed to produce sufficient documents and information requested by the committee and the company's CEO refused to appear before Congress last month.

The letter transmitting notice of the subpoena to Smith, and reviewed by The Washington Post, highlighted the incomplete figures provided to the Oversight Committee by Smith & Wesson so far - and key gaps in the company's metrics.