FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden depart from Holy Spirit Catholic Church after attending Mass on St. Johns Island, South Carolina, U.S., August 13, 2022. 

 JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives sent the White House a letter on Friday seeking to determine whether President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, had access to classified documents that were recently found at the president's private residence.

On Thursday, Biden's legal team acknowledged it had found a batch of classified documents relating to his time as vice president in the Obama administration at his Delaware home, including some in his garage. Aides had previously found another batch of classified documents at his residence, as well as at a Washington think tank he was associated with.