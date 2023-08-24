WASHINGTON - U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on Thursday launched an investigation of Fani Willis, the district attorney in Georgia's Fulton County, as former President Donald Trump prepared to report to jail on criminal charges she brought involving his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, a staunch Trump ally, sent Willis a letter raising questions about whether she coordinated her probe with the U.S. Justice Department, including Special Counsel Jack Smith, or used federal tax money in the investigation.