FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and her husband Paul Pelosi arrive for the 42nd Annual Kennedy Awards Honors in Washington

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her husband Paul Pelosi arrive for the 42nd Annual Kennedy Awards Honors in Washington on Dec. 8, 2019.

 JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS

SAN FRANCISCO — An intruder demanding to see House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attacked her husband with a hammer during a break-in at the couple’s San Francisco home early on Friday, officials said, in an assault that raised fears about political violence ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken to a San Francisco hospital where he underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture and severe injuries to his right arm and hands, a spokesperson for the House speaker said in a statement, adding that a full recovery was expected.