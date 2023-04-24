Hunter Biden appears during the White House Easter Egg Roll

Hunter Biden appears during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on April 18. The president's son has been a constant target of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

 Demetrius Freeman/Washington Post

A lawyer for Hunter Biden called Monday for a congressional ethics investigation into the behavior of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), alleging that she has repeatedly directed "unmoored verbal abuses" at the president's son, including false accusations of human trafficking and cavorting with prostitutes.

"Representative Greene's unethical conduct arises from her continuous verbal attacks, defamatory statements, publication of personal photos and data, and promotion of conspiracy theories about and against Robert Hunter Biden," lawyer Abbe Lowell wrote in a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics. "None of these could possibly be deemed to be part of any legitimate legislative activity, as is clear from both the content of her statements and actions, and the forums she uses to spew her often unhinged rhetoric."