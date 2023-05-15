FILE PHOTO: U.S. Congressional leaders depart after debt limit talks with President Biden at the White House in Washington

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to reporters outside the West Wing following debt limit talks with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 9, 2023. 

 KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden and congressional Republicans enter a critical week for debt-ceiling talks hoping they can find common ground on spending levels and energy regulations to avert a devastating default.

Though the two sides did not appear close to an agreement, the White House has not ruled out the annual spending caps that Republicans say must accompany any increase in the nation's $31.4 trillion debt limit.