U.S. President Biden attends a DNC rally

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee rally at Richard Montgomery High School, in Rockville Maryland, August 25, 2022.

 LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

President Joe Biden on Thursday night launched a push toward the midterm elections with a fiery speech in Rockville, Md., in which he cast the Republican Party as one that was dangerously consumed with anti-democratic forces that had turned toward "semi-fascism."

It was some of the strongest terms used by Biden, a politician long known - and at times criticized for - his willingness to work with members of the opposite party.

