Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is chased by reporters on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

 Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford

NEW YORK - You would think such a decorated former student athlete would be . . . remembered. University of Michigan undergrads still take pride in Tom Brady, after all; even the youngest Tar Heel can boast about Michael Jordan.

But when I asked two young women who had come to see the Baruch College's men's volleyball team play St. Joseph's College on Tuesday night what they thought of local college-volleyball legend George Santos, they looked at me blankly. Fair enough; perhaps Santos's stardom was before their time.