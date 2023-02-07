State of the Union address

President Joe Biden shakes hands with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy after the State of the Union address on Tuesday.

 Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden challenged Republicans to lift the U.S. debt ceiling and support tax policies that were friendlier to middle class Americans on Tuesday in a State of the Union speech that served as a blueprint for his 2024 re-election campaign.

Assailing oil companies for making high profits and corporate America for taking advantage of consumers, Biden used his prime time speech to outline progressive priorities of his Democratic Party that are anathema to many Republican lawmakers.