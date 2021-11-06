The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the U.S. House late Friday, and is expected to be signed into law in the coming days, is set to deliver $1.5 billion to New Hampshire over the next five years for roads and bridges, as well as $100 million to bring high-speed internet to more of the state, and millions more for priorities from electric car-charging to PFAS cleanup.
Highway funding appears to be the largest slice of funds coming to New Hampshire — more than $1.4 billion to make repairs and upgrades to roads and for work on more than 100 bridges on a state “red list.”
The bill contains $66 billion for passenger and freight rail to be spent around the country, including funds that could be used to help link southern New Hampshire to the Boston commuter rail system.
An analysis of the bill’s economic impact estimates the federal investment in New Hampshire’s roads and other transit will add $277 million in state gross domestic product each year.
The analysis, conducted by financial information service company IHS Markit for the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, estimated the improvements to roads and transit will increase Granite Staters’ disposable income will increase by $104 million each year, or an average of $182 per household.
The analysis also estimated an additional $48 million in state and local tax receipts from road and transit funding alone.
The bill is also set to bring at least $100 million to New Hampshire for high-speed internet connections, according to statements from New Hampshire’s congressional delegation. The bill aims to make a high-speed internet connection available from anywhere in the country, and provide subsidies for fast connections for low-income people.
Money for new broadband infrastructure will be added to funds in the March 2020 CARES Act, the December 2020 stimulus bill and the March 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.
The bill includes $10 billion to help clean up contamination from PFAS, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or “forever chemicals,” including contamination to water in southern New Hampshire.
New Hampshire is likely to receive $418 million over the next five years to improve and upgrade aging water infrastructure, including lead pipes — nationwide, the bill aims to completely eliminate lead water pipes over the next several years.
Funding will be available to help towns, cities and school distracts beef up cybersecurity, to help combat problems like a ransomware attack that hit Sunapee schools, and funds scammed from Peterborough.