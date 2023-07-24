IRS

Internal Revenue Service 1040 tax forms.

 DANIEL ACKER/BLOOMBERG

Internal Revenue Service agents will no longer make unannounced visits to taxpayers' homes, the agency said Monday, in a policy shift meant to protect employees' safety due to the fear of potentially irate taxpayers answering the door.

Since at least the 1950s, revenue agents have knocked on tens of thousands of taxpayers' doors each year, according to agency staff. The new policy will reduce these visits to no more than a few hundred per year, and only under unusual circumstances.