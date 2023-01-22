CONCORD — The 2023 legislative session is barely underway, but there are signs both sides in a closely divided House of Representatives are at least considering how they could form a power-sharing arrangement.
House Commerce Committee Chairman John Hunt, R-Peterborough, who is in his 19th term, decided to alternate seating in his large committee room so Democrats and Republicans sat next to one another instead of facing off on opposing sides.
“This seems like a cosmetic thing, but it’s not. Once you’re sitting next to an adversary, suddenly you are talking with them instead of yelling at them,” said Bob Clegg, a lobbyist and former Senate majority leader.
“Normally, I am no cockeyed optimist, but I think this could work if everyone keeps their eye on the ball. To be honest with you the biggest obstacle is ego, because when the numbers are this close nobody gets to claim all the credit.”
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, decided to name Rep. Mark Pearson, R-Hampstead, the new chairman of the House Children and Family Law Committee, a panel with a history of bitter partisan battles over such touchy topics as child abuse investigations, divorce and custody.
The panel has eight Democrats and eight Republicans.
“I’m delighted to get this assignment because I’ve always thought neither party has a monopoly on good ideas or forward thinking,” Pearson said.
Pearson’s vice chairman is state Rep. Patrick Long, D-Manchester, who is in his ninth term.
“When I met with the speaker, I appreciated his approach. Traditionally a vice chairman in leadership was expected to support the committee’s position on the floor before the House,” Long began.
“I asked, ‘What if I don’t agree with where the committee is going, can I speak against it? He told me, ‘Of course, you can. I would expect you to speak your mind.’ I think he realizes that nothing gets done unless both sides are at least willing to give a little.”
Sununu confident after sitdown
Last week, Gov. Chris Sununu invited three House committees in for a breakfast meeting and emerged hopeful about the prospects for compromise.
“I couldn’t tell you who was Democrat or Republican in the room unless I already knew them,” Sununu said.
“I am not hearing a lot of negative feedback. It’s early, but there is a lot of opportunity for getting things done.”
Last week, Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., watched as a highly polarized U.S. House took its first steps under GOP control, including investigating the Biden White House and refusing to raise the debt ceiling without a commitment from President Joe Biden to cut spending.
Pappas went to Washington four years ago after serving as anNew Hampshire executive councilor and House member.
“The New Hampshire House has a long history of bipartisan accomplishment from reproductive freedom to same-sex marriage and repealing the death penalty,” Pappas recalled during a recent interview.
“I know the partisanship frankly on both sides has gotten heated since I left, but I really hope they can get back to their roots. I’m rooting for them.”
The House GOP majority of 201-197 with two vacancies is the smallest in New Hampshire since 1871, when the House was 165-164 and the state Senate was 6-6.
The Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy recently pointed out this historical anomaly was by no means one to follow.
During that year, the House spent days just trying to elect their own officers, and lawmakers of both sides spent months launching attempts to unseat fellow incumbents over residency and other claims.
“It makes today’s political acrimony look like a softball game in comparison and puts some great historical perspective on our current state of affairs,” Sununu said at his inaugural.
Sharing power 30 years ago
More recent examples show the New Hampshire Senate, with only 24 members, has always been a far more collegial body.
After Bill Clinton first became president in 1992, Granite State voters elected a 13-11 Republican Senate.
But wily Senate Democrats conspired with two pro-income tax Republicans to install Lebanon Republican Ralph Hough as Senate president, who then rewarded his coalition with 10 of 17 committees.
During those two years, the late Gov. Stephen Merrill, a conservative Republican, convinced the Legislature to create a new Business Enterprise Tax because law firms like the one he had run always managed to avoid having to pay the Business Profits Tax.
Merrill also got lawmakers to make a number of financial service reforms after seven of the state’s largest banks collapsed.
“The times are different now, and that’s what does make me wonder if they can really leave partisanship at the door,” said former Sen. David Currier, a Henniker Republican who chaired his own Senate committee back then.
Currier confided that he had once turned down leading a Senate coalition after refusing Democratic demands regarding the number of committees they wanted to control.
“Thirty years ago you fought with someone and then shared a beer with them. Today, they act like they can’t even stand to be in the same room most of the time,” Currier said.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, agreed with Currier that the jury is still out.
“We need to see House sessions to know if all of this is just nice talk but is not backed up with action,” said Soucy, who like 17 others came to the Senate after serving in the House.
“As for me, it’s fingers crossed, but it will take plenty of goodwill to make this a reality.”
House Dem leader: ‘Trust but verify’
New House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm of Manchester recently referenced the late President Ronald Reagan’s line about dealing with a bellicose Soviet Union: “Trust but verify.”
Rep. Kris Schultz, D-Concord, said she hopes lawmakers focus on the fact there have historically been issues they’ve worked together on, from animal rights to environmental protection.
“I’ve always felt that when one party is doing all the legislating, then the final product just isn’t as long-lasting. Why? You just don’t get that bipartisan buy-in that’s essential for that to happen. As a result, the next party gets in and tries to undo what just got done.”
Last month, both Packard and Rep. Dan Eaton, D-Stoddard, took oaths to begin their 17th terms in the N.H. House.
But through those 33 years, Eaton, 66, will always remember Packard, 72, as the older kid he used to hang out with when they visited the State House, where both their fathers served in the state Senate.
“Sherm is the same guy who for 25 years could get a 20-0 vote out of the House Transportation Committee he chaired literally every time he rolled out of bed to come to work here,” Eaton recalled.
“It’s not going to be a walk in the park, but I still believe the House could leave a positive mark on this place.”