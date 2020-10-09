ROCHESTER — Diane Foley, the mother of slain photographer James Foley, said she’s optimistic bipartisan support is building for legislation to rescue other Americans detained by ISIS and other terrorist organizations around the globe.
Foley spoke soon after listening to the detention hearing and arraignment Friday of El Shafee el-Sheikh and Alexandra Kotey, the two, suspected members of the “Beatles” ISIS wing accused in the torture and murder of her son and three other American hostages in 2014.
She admitted it was “deflating” to learn the case would be continued until next Jan. 15 to give their lawyers time to prepare for trial.
She looks forward one day to be able to give an impact statement at the trial’s conclusion.
“I would really very much like to give a victim witness statement and I am hopeful that will happen because the authorities have been very accommodating,” Foley said.
“You know I think it’s important that both men begin to understand the pain and suffering they have inflicted. When you are caught up in the jihadist movement, it is hard to be conscious of what you have been doing.”
“God willing, perhaps they can make some amends and realize the consequences of their actions.”
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said she had only dreamed this day would come when in 2018 she visited the camp where hundreds of suspected, ISIS terrorists were held along the Syrian border.
“It is a huge step forward and speaks to the advocacy of you Diane, and your family that has brought us to this breakthrough,” Shaheen said.
Foley said Shaheen was the bipartisan “voice in government” that the movement the four families led which was needed to help convince the Trump administration to take the death penalty off the table so the British government would agree to release these prisoners to face trial in the U.S.