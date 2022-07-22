Former Washington D.C. police officer Michael Fanone, who suffered a heart attack and was beaten by a mob during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, was heckled Thursday night by protesters near the Capitol. He had been attending a hearing by the House select Committee investigating last year's riot.

Video footage posted on social media shows Fanone, who is now an on-air commentator for CNN, being hassled by protesters. A woman who follows Fanone is seen asking why he was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and questioning his credentials as a law enforcement officer as she points two phone cameras at him. As he walks away from the hecklers, the woman and other people follow him.